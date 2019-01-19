Video

Students are being offered the chance to take a dog for a walk to beat stress.

The initiative, introduced by the University of East Anglia in Norwich, is part of a project using physical activity to improve well-being.

Third-year student Berce Sezer said: "It's nice to have a revision break that's energy-boosting."

The dogs are provided by Tom and Toto Pet Care, a pet sitting company based in Norwich, and have proved popular with undergraduates with the sessions being fully booked.