'Ripped' and vegan?

Video

A vegan diet and "ripped" body can go hand in hand, according to bodybuilder Paul Kerton.

Mr Kerton, from Norwich, who changed his eating habits eight years ago, says you can have an "awesome physique" from a diet that causes "less harm to the environment".

The personal trainer, who is also known as Hench Herbivore, shares his lifestyle and diet tips online.

He said people often tell him it is impossible to have muscle and not eat meat.

