Video

A banger racing champion has told how his family's obsession with the sport is set to extend into a third generation.

Tony Pallett, from Thetford, in Norfolk, whose day job is in road safety, won the national championships in 2006.

His father Geoff, who died two years ago, won the title twice and Tony hopes to equal that.

Meanwhile, his 10-year-old daughter Ellie is herself preparing to start banger racing when she turns 11.