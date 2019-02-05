Media player
'Radiation fog' creates haunting daybreak
Swirling mist known as "radiation fog" provided the perfect conditions for a haunting cinematic landscape for Norfolk-based aerial videographer James Horne.
The phenomenon, filmed at Southrepps church, has nothing to do with radiation but refers to the way heat "radiates" from the Earth meaning the air can hold less moisture, so it turns to fog.
05 Feb 2019
