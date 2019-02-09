Gaining weight for a 'happily ever after'

Video

A group of hospital "patients" that have been injured or abandoned have been prescribed a "fatty and high protein" diet to help in their recovery.

The seals, being cared for at the RSPCA East Winch wildlife centre in Norfolk, can spend up to five months being rehabilitated.

"It's really, really important to get them over whatever illness they come in with," centre manager Alison Charles said. "Then it's really important to get some weight on them."

One day each week staff have to pick up more than 40 seals to weigh them to ensure they are making progress.

Wildlife assistant Hannah Smith said: "It's physical 24/7... no need to go to a gym."