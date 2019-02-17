'My mission to find the perfect fry-up'

Video

We cannot tell you who he is or we would blow his cover, but this 47-year-old is known to many as the Fry-up Inspector.

His mission is simple - to find the perfect fried breakfast, and his website has attracted millions of views since he started it in 2010.

If it ticks the boxes, the cafe gets one of his coveted 'Fry-up Inspector recommends' stickers.

"If you think I'm doing this just for me, you'd be wrong. All I want is for everyone to have a really good breakfast," said the inspector, from Norwich.