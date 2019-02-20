RAF Tornados make final flypasts

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RAF Tornados make final East of England flypasts
RAF Tornados have made flypasts in the skies of the East of England as part of a three-day farewell mission.
Tornados first took to the skies in 1979, seeing action in several conflicts, and were first used in live operations during the Gulf War in 1991.
The fleet, based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, will be retired from service by the end of March.
It is being replaced by the RAF's F-35 Lightning II fighters and an upgraded Typhoon fleet.
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47312226/raf-tornados-make-final-east-of-england-flypastsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window