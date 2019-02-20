RAF Tornados make final flypasts

Video

RAF Tornados have made flypasts in the skies of the East of England as part of a three-day farewell mission.

Tornados first took to the skies in 1979, seeing action in several conflicts, and were first used in live operations during the Gulf War in 1991.

The fleet, based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, will be retired from service by the end of March.

It is being replaced by the RAF's F-35 Lightning II fighters and an upgraded Typhoon fleet.