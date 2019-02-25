Video

Alan Partridge, one of Norfolk's most famous sons, is returning to the BBC.

In a county boasting such illustrious names as Lord Nelson, Stephen Fry and Delia Smith - it is only the fictional broadcaster (don't tell him) who can say he currently has a prime-time slot on BBC One.

His former show, Knowing Me Knowing You, successfully blended celebrity guests with irreverent chat. It would probably still be going had he not accidentally shot a guest and attacked a BBC commissioning editor!

In his own words, he has "bounced back" (again), so to mark the moment - here is a look at Partridge's Norfolk.

His new show, This Time With Alan Partridge, starts Monday, 25 February at 21:30 GMT on BBC One.