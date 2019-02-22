Video

A film telling the story of wrestling star Paige has received its UK premiere in her home city.

Produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and written by Stephen Merchant, Fighting With My Family charts her rise from the Norwich wrestling scene to WWE.

Born Saraya-Jade Bevis, she followed her parents and brothers into the ring.

After being spotted by a talent scout, she went on to become the youngest ever champion in WWE history before retiring from a neck injury aged 25.