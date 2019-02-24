'I'm gonna smell for a week after this'

Video

Anglian Water engineers have revealed the state of the problems in the East of England's sewage network caused by wet wipes.

The foul-smelling "rags", as they are known, have to be removed by hand as they will not degrade in the sewage system due to their high plastic content.

They are behind up to 80% of blockages in UK sewers, according to water companies. In the East, Anglian Water spends £15m a year dealing with the problem.

