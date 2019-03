Video

A new toy wheelchair is hoped to help "boost the self-esteem" of children with disabilities.

The model has been designed like a real wheelchair by non-for-profit organisation Toy Like Me.

Founder Rebecca Atkinson said existing model wheelchairs "tended to be grey, and fell over when played with".

The Norwich-based organisation believes more toys should reflect disabilities in a positive way.

The new prototypes have been tried out by children with disabilities at The Hamlet centre in Norwich, Norfolk.