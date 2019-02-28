Tornados in formation to mark retirement
RAF Marham Tornados fly in formation to mark retirement

Tornado jets have flown over RAF Marham to mark the aircraft's retirement.

The aircraft has been in use since 1979 but the RAF will now use Typhoon jets alongside a new fleet of F-35 Lighting jets.

After leaving Marham, the planes performed a flypast at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

