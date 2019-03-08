Yoga in schools has 'profound impact'

Video

A project taking yoga classes into schools has helped children with social and emotional challenges, according to a head teacher.

The classes at Reedham Primary in Norfolk have been aimed at children with a range of special needs, including autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The yoga teachers concentrate on techniques that promote a sense of calm and the trial has said to have given the children the ability to manage behaviour and respond to stress, anxiety and depression.

Head Chris Edwards said: "We have seen how the practice of yoga has a profound impact on certain children. They appear to be calmer and more at peace with themselves and their surroundings.

"By being more in control of their feelings, their behaviour and attitudes towards learning and life in general have improved."