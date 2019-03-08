Poem 'Women on Bikes' describes harassment

Video

The latest work by Norwich poet Molly Naylor packs a powerful message on International Women's Day.

Ms Naylor, a former creative writing student at the University of East Anglia, has performed at numerous festivals including Glastonbury and Latitude.

She was also on one of the trains that got attacked in the London 7/7 bombings and turned that experience into a one woman show at Edinburgh Fringe.

In her new piece, "Women on Bikes", Ms Naylor describes the harassment and worry women still face in everyday life.