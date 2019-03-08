Poem 'Women on Bikes' describes harassment

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Women's Day: Poet Molly Naylor performs 'Women on Bikes'
The latest work by Norwich poet Molly Naylor packs a powerful message on International Women's Day.
Ms Naylor, a former creative writing student at the University of East Anglia, has performed at numerous festivals including Glastonbury and Latitude.
She was also on one of the trains that got attacked in the London 7/7 bombings and turned that experience into a one woman show at Edinburgh Fringe.
In her new piece, "Women on Bikes", Ms Naylor describes the harassment and worry women still face in everyday life.
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47497569/international-women-s-day-poet-molly-naylor-performs-women-on-bikesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window