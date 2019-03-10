Successful uptake of Gig Buddies scheme

Media player
Gig Buddies scheme in Norfolk has successful uptake
A charity project in Norfolk that sees volunteers take people with learning disabilities to concerts has successfully brought 50 people together.
Gig Buddies, run by charity Mencap, matches couples with similar interests and aims to enrich the lives of people who often struggle to go out without a carer.
BBC Inside Out East followed a night out with youngsters Ruth and Megan as they watched a performance at Norwich Theatre Royal.
10 Mar 2019
