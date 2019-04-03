The UK spaniel protecting Kenyan rhinos

Video

A 10-month-old springer spaniel is putting his nose to good use by protecting the last two remaining northern white rhinos.

Drum, who was trained in Norfolk by the charity Animals Saving Animals, is based on the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

Part of his job is to stop poachers from smuggling guns and ammunition on to the reserve.

The northern white rhino has been brought to the brink of extinction by poaching, with horns fetching up to £60,000 per kilo.