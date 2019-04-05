Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Happily ever after for 'crash' pheasant
A pheasant that became trapped in a van's engine cavity after hitting it at such force it popped open the bonnet has been released back into the wild.
The RSPCA said the bird caused considerable damage to the vehicle's front when it was struck near King's Lynn in Norfolk.
The pheasant spent about a month in recovery at the charity's centre in East Winch before being released back into the countryside near Fakenham.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47830178/king-s-lynn-van-crash-pheasant-returned-to-the-wildRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window