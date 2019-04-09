'Kill risk' sand martin nets to go

Video

Part of the netting put up over cliffs to stop sand martins nesting is to be removed after the RSPB warned birds could get trapped and die.

North Norfolk District Council put the nets up at Bacton as part of a scheme to reduce coastal erosion and encourage the birds to nest further along the coast.

"Minimum levels [of netting] will be retained to assist in progressing with this critical project to protect people's homes and national infrastructure," a council spokesman said.

The RSPB said it was pleased some of the netting been removed but more action was needed.