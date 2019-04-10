Man jailed over 100mph A-road pursuit

Video

A man has been jailed for a year after driving at more than 100mph on a busy A-road during a pursuit with police.

A silver Ford Mondeo was seen on police dashcam driving through red lights and forcing other drivers to swerve out of the way.

It happened on 26 October 2017 on the A47 Acle Straight towards Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Police tried to use a stinger device to stop the driver, but he avoided it, and they eventually abandoned the pursuit over public safety fears.

David Johnson, 26, of St Thomas's Road, Hemsby, later handed himself in to police and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was jailed at Norwich Crown Court for 12 months and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.