Seal 'weak' after plastic ring injury

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plastic ring injury leaves Horsey seal Sir David 'weak'
A grey seal has been left "weak" and facing a recovery of up to six months after being injured by a plastic ring, the RSPCA said.
It was found on the beach at Horsey, Norfolk, with a deep wound and was taken to the RSPCA wildlife hospital at East Winch near King's Lynn.
Centre manager Alison Charles said: "He's beginning to eat on his own but he's still very weak."
It is the third case of its type in Norfolk in less than two years.
The adult male has been nicknamed Sir David in honour of the wildlife broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.
-
14 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-47902807/plastic-ring-injury-leaves-horsey-seal-sir-david-weakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window