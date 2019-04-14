Seal 'weak' after plastic ring injury

Video

A grey seal has been left "weak" and facing a recovery of up to six months after being injured by a plastic ring, the RSPCA said.

It was found on the beach at Horsey, Norfolk, with a deep wound and was taken to the RSPCA wildlife hospital at East Winch near King's Lynn.

Centre manager Alison Charles said: "He's beginning to eat on his own but he's still very weak."

It is the third case of its type in Norfolk in less than two years.

The adult male has been nicknamed Sir David in honour of the wildlife broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.