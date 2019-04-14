How do you future-proof a forest?

Video

Ideas to future-proof Thetford Forest in Norfolk for the next century are being worked on by the Forestry Commission.

It recognises the way we use our woodland is changing - moving away from timber and food production and towards recreational uses.

The plans also hope to safeguard against the effects of climate change and disease by planting new trees and bringing more diversity to the species already there.

"What we're trying to do is look at how we can manage our landscape to balance all of these benefits," said Eleanor Tew, a Cambridge University PhD student working alongside the Forestry Commission.

The long term aim of the project is to protect the environment "for generations to come", she added.