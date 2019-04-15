Sand martins return after nets removed

Media player
Bacton sand martins return to cliff burrows after nets removed
Sand martins have started to return to their nesting sites after netting covering some cliffs on the Norfolk coast was removed.
They were installed on Bacton seafront by North Norfolk District Council as part of a scheme to protect homes and businesses from coastal erosion.
Following a public outcry and concerns from the RSPB and broadcaster Chris Packham about the birds' wellbeing, the council agreed to remove the nets from the top of the cliffs.
Some netting will remain lower down.
15 Apr 2019
