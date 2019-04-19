Video

The blur of a speeding peregrine falcon crossing the sky at up to 200mph is "extreme photography" and it creates a "buzz" for Norfolk wildlife snapper Chris Skipper.

For nearly a decade the 41-year-old has followed the drama of urban peregrines nesting on the spire of Norwich Cathedral.

New chicks, nest invasions, challenges to be the falcon's mate and untimely deaths - he has witnessed it all and shares his passion for the peregrines' adventures with thousands of people online.

It is expected chicks from this year's clutch of four eggs, laid on the Hawk and Owl Trust's nesting platform at 75m (246ft) above ground, will hatch over the Easter weekend.