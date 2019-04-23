Video

Sunlight bouncing off vibrant colour from the UK's largest commercial outdoor tulip crop is difficult for artist Nigel Dickerson to resist.

Each spring, for nearly a decade, Mr Dickerson has painted the tulip fields near King's Lynn in Norfolk - drawn to them by the "beauty of colour and the beauty of the space" they provide, he said.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.