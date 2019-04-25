Chicks hatch for cathedral peregrines

Media player
Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcons' chicks hatch
Three peregrine falcon chicks have hatched on Norwich's cathedral spire.
The first chick was spotted on Wednesday evening, with two more seen in the early hours of Thursday. One egg is still to hatch.
Peregrine falcons, described by wildlife presenter Chris Packham as "a pure muscle assassin", have been successfully breeding on the Hawk and Owl Trust's nesting platform since 2011.
The drama surrounding the peregrine family has become addictive viewing for millions of people online, who watch via a live nest-cam 75m (264ft) above ground.
25 Apr 2019
