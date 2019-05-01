Full recovery for 'worst wound' grey seal

Video

A seal found with "one of the worst types of wound" seen by experts, caused by a plastic ring cutting deep into its neck, has been returned to the wild.

The Atlantic grey seal, nicknamed Pinkafo, was found by the Friends of Horsey Seals group on Waxham beach, Norfolk, in December.

After months of treatment at the RSPCA's East Winch centre, she has been released into a colony at Horsey beach.

RSPCA figures show the number of animals affected by plastic litter in England and Wales is at an all-time high. In Norfolk, the figure rose from 11 to 34 between 2015 and 2018.

Centre manager Alison Charles said the seal had made a remarkable recovery.