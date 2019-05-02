Full recovery for 'worst wound' grey seal
Horsey beach release for injured Norfolk seal Pinkafo

An Atlantic grey seal found with "one of the worst types of wound" seen by experts, caused by a plastic ring cutting deep into its neck, has been returned to the wild after months of treatment at Horsey beach in Norfolk.

