The 'fourth emergency service' school

To help struggling families one head teacher has transformed her school into a "fourth emergency service".

Debbie Whiting, the head teacher of North Denes in Great Yarmouth, was made aware of a plea for help from an 11-year-old pupil whose mother had run out of food.

She set up a food bank and, when that proved invaluable, decided the school would offer a clothes washing service and free cookery classes.

Even the librarian got involved and works alongside her normal job as a hairdresser - de-licing the children when required.

As part of a special series, BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in ♯CoastalBritain

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane