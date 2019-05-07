‘I didn’t try to steal your child’

Video

False rumours that Romanians are trying to steal children in Great Yarmouth have been shared thousands of times online.

The Facebook posts allege that groups of eastern Europeans have tried to abduct children from the Norfolk seaside resort.

Police found no evidence to support the claims and contacted individuals making the posts to try and shut down the rumours.

At least 4,000 people from eastern Europe live in the town.

As part of a special series, BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in ♯CoastalBritain

Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane