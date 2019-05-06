Drone films Grade II-listed building fire

Media player
Fisons: Drone films Ipswich Grade II-listed building fire
A major fire, likened to scenes from a "disaster film" by eyewitnesses, broke out at a Grade II-listed building in Suffolk.
Fire crews were called to the former Fisons warehouse on Paper Mill Lane, in Bramford, near Ipswich, at about 05:00 BST.
No one is thought to have been hurt, but the building, dating back to the 1850s, was destroyed by the blaze.
It is being treated as suspected arson.
06 May 2019
