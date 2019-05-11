Video

High-wire circus artist Chris Bullzini raised the curtain on the Norfolk and Norwich Festival with a death-defying aerial walk above the city centre.

Mr Bullzini, who grew up in Peterborough, performed 'The Journey' - a 230m (755ft) tightrope walk, 20m (66ft) over Norwich's historic market.

The 25-minute crossing was made to a specially commissioned soundscape designed to celebrate the city, its history and its people.

The festival, believed to be largest of its kind in the East of England, is one of oldest in the UK.