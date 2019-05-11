Tightrope walk over city stuns crowds

Media player
Circus artist Chris Bullzini thrills thousands with a death-defying aerial walk.
High-wire circus artist Chris Bullzini raised the curtain on the Norfolk and Norwich Festival with a death-defying aerial walk above the city centre.
Mr Bullzini performed 'The Journey' - a 230m (755ft) tightrope walk, 20m (66ft) over Norwich's historic market.
11 May 2019
