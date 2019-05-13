Norwich fans hold bus parade in Dubai

Video

Norwich City supporters living in Dubai have taken part in an open-top bus parade to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The UAE Canaries showed off their yellow and green as they passed some of Dubai's most famous landmarks, including the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

Norwich City beat Aston Villa on 5 May to be crowned Championship winners.

The side's promotion also coincided with the Dubai-based supporters club's 10th anniversary.

Chairman of the UAE supporters club Philip Bray said the parade received a "great reaction".