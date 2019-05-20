Video

A teenage artist who shot to fame as a young boy when galleries of his work sold out in minutes has made his first trip abroad to follow in the footsteps of his idols.

Kieron Williamson, from Norfolk, was dubbed the "mini Monet" for the beautiful landscapes he produced from the age of six - mastering techniques many painters fail to reach until their latter years.

Now 6ft tall, the 16-year-old has been to Venice for his latest work - the Italian city that inspired many of his heroes including Edward Seago, John Singer Sargent and Ken Howard.

"I love painting because it transports you to a different place," said the teenager, who has earned £3m from his artwork.

Video journalists: Dawn Gerber and Rob Sykes