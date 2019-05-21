Sea horse sculpture gets forever home

Video

A horse sculpture in the sea that is revealed by changing tides has become a permanent attraction on the coast after a town raised £15,000 to buy it.

The Lifeboat Horse by artist Rachael Long was lifted into its harbour home at Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, on Monday evening.

The 10ft (3m) sculpture celebrates the work of horses that used to tow the town's lifeboat out to sea in the 1800s.

People took it "into their hearts" when it was installed for a temporary art trail in 2018 and wanted to make sure it had a "forever home", harbour master Robert Smith said.

"In a very short time it's become part of the seascape and it is a fitting tribute to our local history. It's great to see it back," he added.