Video

A horse sculpture in the sea that is revealed by changing tides has become a permanent attraction on the coast after a town raised £15,000 to buy it.

The Lifeboat Horse by artist Rachael Long was lifted into its harbour home at Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, on Monday.

The 10ft (3m) sculpture celebrates the work of horses that used to tow the town's lifeboat out to sea in the 1800s.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.