People power results in a permanent home for the steel and whisky barrel Lifeboat Horse.
A horse sculpture in the sea that is revealed by changing tides has become a permanent attraction on the coast after a town raised £15,000 to buy it.
The Lifeboat Horse by artist Rachael Long was lifted into its harbour home at Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, on Monday.
The 10ft (3m) sculpture celebrates the work of horses that used to tow the town's lifeboat out to sea in the 1800s.
22 May 2019
