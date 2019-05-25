Media player
At just a few weeks old, Shuck is showing he has what it takes to be a thatcher's mate.
A young puppy has shown he is the perfect thatcher's mate.
Shuck, an Akita/Labrador cross, joins his owner Richard Haughton on roofing jobs across East Anglia - without showing any fear of heights.
Video journalist: Martin Barber
25 May 2019
