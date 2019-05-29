Video

Seventeen horses have been caught on camera bringing a busy Norfolk A-road to a standstill.

The herd broke loose from a field beside the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday night.

Eyewitnesses posted a number of pictures and videos on social media as police officers tried their best to round them up.

The road - which is a main thoroughfare between Norwich and Great Yarmouth - was re-opened just over an hour later, with the horses safely returned to a nearby field.

