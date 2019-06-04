Boys who could not walk take on sports day

Video

Twins brothers who have spent most of their lives in wheelchairs have taken part in a sports day - walking most of the event.

Daniel and Thomas Bristow, from Blofield, near Norwich, have a rare form of muscular atrophy which has left them with weak muscles.

They have learned to walk with the help of Able2B gym and the twins took part in the gym's sports day.

Vicky Bristow, the boys' mum, said she was "super proud".