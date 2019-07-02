Packham's joy at cliff chicks after nets removal

Video

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham says he is "overjoyed" that new chicks have hatched on a Norfolk clifftop after netting was removed.

The nets were installed earlier this year at Bacton by North Norfolk District Council to stop sand martins nesting and protect properties from erosion.

However, it led to public outcry, and following pressure from campaigners much of the netting was removed.

The RSPB has since released video of new chicks that have hatched at the site and are getting ready to fledge.

Mr Packham said: "They are delightful little birds. I hope we can work more cooperatively in the future with not only this council but other councils to protect birds from these netting outrages, which unfortunately are all too common across our countryside."

North Norfolk District Council said it had reflected on the situation and would "seek to do better in the future", but "acted in the best interests of the wildlife to protect the birds".