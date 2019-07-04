Plastic injury ‘Sir David’ seal returns to sea

Video

A grey seal left with a deep infected wound caused by a plastic ring getting stuck around his neck has returned to the sea.

Rescued by volunteers from Horsey beach, Norfolk, in April, the adult male was taken to the RSPCA wildlife hospital at East Winch, near King's Lynn.

Centre manager Alison Charles said: “We have been really pleased at how well his wounds healed."

The seal was nicknamed Sir David in honour of the wildlife broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and the focus his BBC series Blue Planet II gave to the environmental damage caused by plastic pollution.

The RSPCA is asking people not to take plastic throwing rings to the beach.