Video

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment has swapped ceremonial duties and London city life for its annual rural "summer camp" in Norfolk.

More than 130 horses and 200 cavalrymen are spending three weeks in the county to undergo a series of equestrian training exercises, including a ride-out on Holkham beach.

The mounted regiment is made up of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

