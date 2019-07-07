Drone captures city celebration fireworks

Video

A dazzling display of fireworks concluded the second evening of entertainment for Norwich's annual Lord Mayor's Celebration.

The show above Norwich Castle started at 22:30 BST on Saturday and lasted about 10 minutes.

It was filmed by the BBC using a drone at 80m (262ft) above Norwich Cathedral.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "It is fantastic to see another weekend of free family entertainment... as always, it promises to be a wonderful occasion."