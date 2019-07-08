'Breast cancer was my enemy within'

Video

More than 100 women have driven tractors decked out in bright pink to raise money for breast cancer research.

The annual Pink Ladies' Tractor Run through 20 miles (32km) of Norfolk countryside featured 118 farm vehicles, all driven by women who have been affected by cancer.

Breast cancer survivor Lynne Ainge, 57, from Brome on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, said: "Everybody has a story... I have never known so many emotions that people go through in one day.

"To be diagnosed with cancer was absolutely devastating. I called it my 'enemy within' and when the consultant took the lump away I called it my 'enemy without'."

The event has raised more than £640,000 to help Cancer Research UK since it started in 2004.