'On the court I can be someone I'm not normally'
Students from Sheringham High School say that playing netball with their friends is what gets them up in the morning makes them feel like someone their not normally.
Most of the girls at this school also play in local and county tournaments.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
16 Jul 2019
