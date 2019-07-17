'Why I rapped my 10,000-word dissertation'

Video

A hip-hop loving student who submitted a 21-track album instead of a 10,000-word dissertation for his final coursework has earned himself a first class honours degree.

Nicholas Uzoka, 22, was studying English and creative writing at Norwich's University of East Anglia.

"It was an opportunity to express myself in my favoured form," he said.

"My future will be about music, music and more music. I want to give it my absolute all over the next couple of years and see how far I can get."

Mr Uzoka published the album, featuring nine songs and twelve poetry skits, under his pseudonym Zoka the Author.