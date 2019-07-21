Teen kayaker clocks up 100 miles in river clean-up

Video

A 14-year-old kayaker has clocked up more than 100 miles (160km) clearing rubbish from rivers and waterways.

Will Darling, from Wroxham, in Norfolk, decided to undertake the challenge after discovering 65 bits of rubbish in less than an one-mile stretch of the Norfolk Broads.

"I thought that it would be a good idea to act sooner rather than later to reverse this worrying trend," he said.

As well as improving the waterways where he lives, he has raised more than £5,000 for a trip to Africa.

He will be taking part in a volunteering project in Tanzania this summer.