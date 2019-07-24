East hit by up to 22,000 lightning strikes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

In pictures: East of England hit by up to 22,000 lightning strikes

Up to 22,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the east of England on Tuesday night after a day of scorching temperatures.

At its peak, there were 190 strikes per minute across the region, as captured by some spectacular pictures.

There were warnings of further storms ahead of possible record-breaking temperatures this week.

  • 24 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Lightning captured across UK