Spectacular lightning follows day of record heat in the East
Up to 24,000 strikes hit the east of England overnight after the UK's hottest July day on record.
The highest temperature was recorded in Cambridge, which registered 38.1C (100.6F) on Thursday.
But some of the most violent and spectacular thunder and lightning in the region was experienced in Norfolk and Suffolk.
There was also a fairly rare "heatburst" moment, where sudden gusts of hot air rapidly increased the temperature by about 10C (50F) at 22:30 BST.
26 Jul 2019
