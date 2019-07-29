Footage captures moment of beach rocks rescue

Video

Mobile phone footage captured the moment rescue teams battled to save a man who got trapped in rocks on a Norfolk beach.

The man, in his 40s, slipped after rescuing one of his children in Sheringham, Norfolk, on Sunday.

Fire officer Russell Cox said: "There was a lot of panic. We were being hit by big waves and we were worried he'd go into shock from the cold water."

Mr Cox said the man had to be freed by "brute force".

The man had been leaving the beach with his family when one of his two children slipped on rocks near the town's East Promenade. Then, as he stepped over to grab the toddler, the man fell and became stuck.